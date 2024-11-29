Whoever sustains PTI's power is its 'master': minister

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif addresses the ‘Summit of the Future’ in the General Assembly Hall of the United Nations Headquarters in New York City, US on Sept 23, 2024. — Reuters

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif launched a scathing critique of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday, accusing the party of prioritising the appointment of an army chief to safeguard its political ambitions.

"An army chief who protects PTI’s rule becomes its ‘father (master),’ but when an army chief safeguards Pakistan’s interests and embodies patriotism, PTI stages protests against him in the United States,” said Asif, a senior leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

The federal minister, in a post on X, lambasted PTI for prioritising personal and political interests over national integrity.

He accused the party of exploiting overseas platforms, including attempts to pressure institutions like the International Monetary Fund (IMF) against Pakistan.

"These individuals remain silent on [Middle East crisis] but actively work against Pakistan’s interests abroad,” he said, adding that those undermining national interests should face consequences.

Asif also called for the abolishment of dual citizenship privileges, noting that many countries had already done so. He urged Pakistanis abroad to act responsibly and not jeopardise the country’s welfare.

Criticising PTI’s political tactics, he remarked: “If they are so eager for politics, they should return to Pakistan and understand the struggles of everyday life instead of waging social media wars.”

The minister accused PTI of "hypocrisy" in its dealings with the establishment, saying that the party’s leaders are willing to submit to Army Chief General Asim Munir for negotiations but resort to hostile actions when things don’t go their way.

“Their willingness to bow one day and incite May 9-like chaos the next reflects their acceptance of foreign domination,” he concluded.

The PML-N led government and arch-rivals have been at loggerheads over the latter's role in the violent May 9 protest against party founder Imran Khan's arrest and long-held demand of his release as the former prime minister remains incarcerated at Adiala jail.

The recent attempt to get the cricketer-turned- politician freed was the PTI's march on Islamabad on November 24, which saw at least four days of disorder in the federal capital and Punjab as government sealed off key points to hold back the protesters.

At least three personnel of Rangers and a cop were martyred when the latest PTI protest turned violent.

A total of 1,151 protestors were arrested, including 64 Afghan nationals, with authorities saying that they have seized weapons, ball bearings and spiked clubs from the arrested Afghans.

Meanwhile, PTI leader Salman Akram Raja claimed that 20 people had died during the protests, a claim denied by authorities.