'Mufasa: The Lion King' vs 'Sonic the Hedgehog 3': Who will rule box office?

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will be clashing in cinemas with the much-awaited The Lion King sequel, leaving fans to wonder who will take over the box office with a storm after release.

So far, it seems like the Hedgehog is beating the Lion during the pre-release phase. The Sonic 3 makers have released two trailers to date.

However, it is pertinent to mention here that Mufasa makers have not yet kickstarted their promotional campaigns yet.

So far, they have launched three trailers and a teaser for tickets sale in comparison to the Jeff Fowler’s directorial.

Currently, the general audiences are rating Sonic the hedgehog 3 and Mufasa in the ratio of 11 to 7 respectively. Soon after, the makers dropped the second trailer of Keanu Reeves starrer, it became a chartbuster immediately.

Meanwhile, if talked about in interest, The Lion King sequel surpasses the Sega film as the ratio stands at 50 to 47 correspondingly.

As per Deadline, fans are going gaga with the star-studded cast of the 2022 Sonic sequel.

With Keanu Reeves playing villain Shadow, whereas Jim Carrey depicting a double role, Idris Elba and Ben Schwartz taking over the characters of Knuckles and Sonic, the adventure film has raised high expectations among the cine-goers.

However, the previous two sequels did not really impress audience in theatres but the third entry have been receiving loud cheers prior to the release.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 and Mufasa: The Lion King are set to hit theaters on December 20.