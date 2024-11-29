Auli'i Cravalho shares hilarious story of meeting Dwayne Johnson

Auli'i Cravalho was cast to voice 'Moana' when she was just 14-years-old.

Auli'i Cravalho had an embarrassing moment while working with Dwayne Johnson on Moana.

She recalled the moment of meeting the superstar for the very first time when she was only 14 years old.

The now 24-year-old actress shared that the Black Adam actor gave her flowers and wrapped her in a massive hug when they met.

Auli'i revealed that it was when he greeted her mother that she felt a wave of embarrassment and was completely shocked by what she had said.

"Dwayne hugged my mom," she shared.

"And my mom was like, 'Oh, I'm going to go rock climbing.'"

Completely taken aback by her mother’s comment, the Mean Girls actress stated that this moment will be engraved in her mind forever.

The American actress and singer was cast to voice Moana when she was only 14 years old but didn’t start working until she was 15.

In the Polynesian-inspired 2016 Disney film and its new sequel, Moana 2, the 52-year-old former wrestler voiced Maui, who is a demigod.

Dwayne and his younger co-star grew a stronger connection while recording and promoting the first part of the franchise and have maintained that friendship over the years.