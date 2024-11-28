Travis Kelce reveals his favourite Taylor Swift song

Travis Kelce opens up about favourite Taylor Swift song

Travis Kelce made a rare admission about his favourite song by pop superstar Girlfriend Taylor Swift on the latest episode of his joint podcast with brother Jason Kelce.

The 35-year-old NFL star shared that if he had to listen to one song by Swift for the rest of his life, it would be Blank Space, in the bonus podcast episode of New Heights with Jason & Travis Kelce — the Heights Hotline — on November 27th.

“I mean Blank Space is a song that I’ll always listen to forever, It’s just unbelievable, everything about it,” he said.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end added, “I’ll throw a few new ones out there. Death By a Thousand Cuts is one that I’ve learned to absolutely love.”

“I’ve watched Tay’s NPR, her Tiny Desk and she played it on that one and that’s where I fell in love with it. On top of that I mean The Alchemy can’t go wrong with that one.”

Travis also added Cowboy Like Me to the list, saying it “is another good one.”

Travis’ brother Jason shared that "Everybody knows mine is I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.”

“I’m not even gonna go through all of her incredible hits. I think it just stops right there for me," the retired Philadelphia Eagles centre added.

This comes after Travis revealed his favourite song from the 14-time-Grammy winner’s latest album The Tortured Poets Department, in May.

"I might be a little biased to So High School, " he told People Magazine, referring to the Anti-Hero hitmaker’s song which is supposedly written about him.