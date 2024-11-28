Euphoria star Barbie Ferreira wows fans with new look after weight loss

Barbie Ferreira, who is mostly known for her famous role as Kat Hernandez in the most thrilling crime romance, has recently left fans awestruck with her dramatic weight loss journey.

The actress, 27, who played a confident and sparkling oversized teen character in very hit series Euphoria, shared a new bold look on her social media handle, leaving her fans buzzing with surprise.

A few pictures, flaunting her recent amazing journey, are making huge rounds on the internet, featuring the actress incredible fitness in a fiddle in black long sleeved top and cute pants.

Fans quickly went insane and started sharing photos all over the social media, with one user commenting: "An insane transformation Barbie Ferreira."

"It's actually crazy how literally every celebrity is losing weight," another quipped.

While expressing their excitement, one social media handler said, "I GOTTA GET LIKE BARBIE FERREIRA BC THIS IS SO INSANE OF HER."

"Barbie Ferreira has always been and still is beautiful!!! I am proud of her!" a user showd their support.

However, many people started wondering if Barbie has started using any kind of medication which helped her losing such prominent weight, but it was all her hard work that's speaking now.