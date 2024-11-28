Kim Kardashian, Kanye West kids heap scorn on newly released single

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian children slammed following release of new soundtrack

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's daughters have released their first song, but it hasn’t gone down well as they heaped criticism from fans and followers.

The former couple’s kids, North and Chicago worked alongside Kanye and rapper Yuno Miles, in the newly released song, Bomb.

The soundtrack was shared on YouTube on November 28, the musicians also revealed that their song is attributed to ¥$, which stands for 47-year-old's collaboration with another musician, TY Dolla $ign.

The fans instantly penned down their confusions over the music video, as one comment read: “Something that I’d see in a dream and wake up not being able to fully explain.”

“The brain cells I lost watching this will not be missed,” one person wrote on YouTube.

Another went on writing, “I agree that the track is terrible but let's appreciate Ye for choosing his kids over everything including us the fans.”

“Honestly sad to see a legend tarnish his legacy like this,” said one, with another agreeing, “Sorry but this is horrible.”

On the other hand, some admirers poured in that they loved watching I Wonder vocalist with his kids.

For the unknown, the former spouses Kim Kardashian and Kanye West shares 4 children, North, 11, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 5.