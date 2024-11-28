Beyoncé reveals the future of her tour after Netflix halftime show

Beyoncé is giving her fans authentic musical news.

The singer, 43, sadly disclosed to her fans that she is not going on tour after her highly anticipated Christmas Day halftime show.

“Untrue. Nothing to report here. Whenever there is any news, you will hear it directly from the source first,” the singer’s longtime publicist, Yvette Noel-Schure, wrote on X Wednesday.

The news came shortly after a reputed music industry trade publication Hits Daily Double reported that Beyoncé was “starting to promote her upcoming tour, which should be enormous.”

Similarly, the US Sun has also reported that Queen Bey was “set to unveil a series of UK stadium gigs for next summer,” including five dates at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

The Say My Name singer has garnered massive fame with her recent album, Cowboy Carter, for which she scored 11 Grammy nominations, including album of the year.

The singer has also created the history for being the most-recognised artist in the awards shows with a career total of 99 nods.

With this huge praise surrounding her album, the singer has yet to decide to take it on the road.

However, the Crazy in Love singer will perform her Cowboy hits live for the first time on December 25 that will air live on Netflix.