‘Notting Hill’: Why Julia Roberts says ‘no’ to sequel

Notting Hill’s no sequel policy by Julia Roberts was explained by its writer Richard Curtis.

Curtis, who wrote beloved 1999 rom-com starring Roberts and Hugh Grant, recently sat with Indie Wire and opened up about Roberts stance on the sequel script.

The script sees the character Anna Scott divorcing Hugh Grant‘s character William Thacker.

When Curtis was asked if he would like to do any follow-ups to his past films, he said, “I don’t think so. I actually did four Red Nose Days and Comic Relief. We did those mini sequels to Love Actually, and those satisfied me.”

Notably, the screenwriter earlier reunited the Love Actually cast for a short film that benefits the annual charity event.

Curtis added, “I tried doing one with Notting Hill where they were going to get divorced, and Julia [Roberts] thought that was a very poor idea.”

Notting Hill revolves around the story of famous actress Anna Scott, who falls in love with William Thacker, owner of a bookstore in the London neighborhood.

However, the unnecessary limelight and fascination with her complicates their relationship.