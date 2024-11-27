Contempt plea filed in IHC against PTI over Islamabad protest

ISLAMABAD: The business community on Wednesday filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking contempt of court proceedings against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for "violating" the court’s November 21 order.
The IHC, last week, ruled the PTI’s “do-or-die” protest “unlawful” and directed the federal government not to allow the former ruling party to stage its power show in the federal capital.
IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq issued the ruling while hearing a petition filed by traders, who raised concerns over the potential disruption caused by the protest.
In a five-page verdict, the IHC's top judge had noted that that learned counsel for the petitioner contended that life in the federal capital comes to a complete halt whenever there is any political activity, protest or sit-in.
In violation of the IHC order, the former ruling party staged its protest demonstration in the federal capital amid clashes with the law enforcers and incidents of firing. At least five security personnel, including three jawans of Rangers, were martyred during the fierce clashes.
PTI, however, claimed that at least eight of their supporters were killed during the clashes with the law enforces.
In the fresh petition, Jinnah Super Market (Sector F-7) traders urged the IHC to initiate contempt proceedings against the former ruling party for staging protest demonstration in the capital, suspending the daily life and businesses.
According to the cause list issued by the IHC registrar's office, CJ Farooq would take up the petition on Thursday. The petitioners made the secretary interior ministry and others as parties.
