Patrick J. Adams reveals real reason for leaving 'Suits': 'My Marriage'

Patrick J. Adams tied the knot with Troian Bellisario in 2016

Patrick J. Adams shed light on one of the key reasons behind his decision to leave Suits.

During a recent appearance on Jesse Tyler Ferguson’s Dinner’s on Me podcast, the actor, who played Michael Ross on the hit Netflix drama for seven seasons before his exit in 2018, revealed that his marriage to Troian Bellisario played a major role in his departure from the legal drama.

"I never regretted the decision for a second. I knew it was the right thing for my marriage — which, at the time, I wasn’t yet married, but we were getting married," Adams, 43, shared.

"We got married in 2016. And we had been away from each other for seven years," he continued, reflecting on the long-distance nature of his relationship with Bellisario, best known for her role as Spencer Hastings on Pretty Little Liars.

"We’d been together the whole time Suits had been on. It was time for us to start our lives. We wanted to be together," he added. "We wanted to have kids, which we knew would take a couple of years before we were comfortable doing that."

The actor also clarified that there was no bad blood between him and his Suits co-stars.

Instead, he felt that his character’s journey had reached its natural conclusion. "Over the course of seven seasons, that was all peeled away, and everybody knew everything," Adams explained about his character’s identity.