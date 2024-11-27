Liam Payne death investigation: Family mulls taking legal action

Liam Payne's family poised to take legal action

Liam Payne, the beloved former One Direction singer, passed away after falling from balcony at the CasaSur Palermo hotel in Buenos Aires on October 16th.

After almost a month of investigation, the late crooner’s family lawyers appeared in the court in Argentina on November 26th.

Payne's family is considering to take legal action against anyone involved in his death, a source told Page Six.

Documents reviewed by the outlet pointed that Richard Bray, a music industry veteran lawyer, who is representing Payne’s family, handed over his legal interest to a local law firm in Buenos Aires.

This shift in investigation means that the deceased's family will be named plaintiff in any upcoming procedures of case.

The update followed the disturbing photos of Teardrops singer's last moments, which were revealed few days ago.

Photo taken from CCTV footage, showed the intoxicated pop star being carried away through the hotel’s lobby by three staff members and locked in his room just few minutes before his fatal fall.

The incident prompted inquiry on hotel staffers' careless behaviour and whether more immediate intervention could have prevented the tragedy.

Since the release of those images an insider close to Payne’s family said they were “100% sure” that Payne’s parents, Geoff and Karen Payne, and his siblings would want to seek justice for him.

The prosecuting attorney have already charged two hotel staffers and one friend of Payne who accompanied him regularly but was absent the day singer died.

The case is still being investigated by the law enforcing agency.