Joe Jonas pays no heed to Sophie Turner's divorce comments

Joe Jonas appeared unbothered by his ex-wife, Sophie Turner’s recent remarks about their divorce.
According to Daily Mail, the 35-year-old singer was photographed at the Chiltern Firehouse in Australia on November 27, 2024.
For the outing, Joe was seen donning a deep-neck shirt, which he paired with khaki trousers and black leather Chelsea boots.
Notably, the singer-turned-actor also showcased his new tattoo, which is reportedly a heartfelt tribute to his daughters as it featured their birthdates.
Despite his former partner’s recent comments, Joe was spotted in high spirits during his new public appearance.
For the unversed, Sophie previously opened up about her divorce, revealing that while she was limited in what she could share due to legal matters, the experience had been "hard" for her.
In an old interview with Harper's Bazaar, the mother-of-two added, "I'm going through a legal process right now where I can't say much, but it was incredibly sad."
"We had a beautiful relationship, and it was hard," the Game of Thrones actress said.
It is important to note that Sophie and Joe parted ways in September 2023.
The former couple co-parent two daughters Willa, 4, and Delphine, 2.
