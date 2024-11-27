Marilyn Manson takes 'U turn' amid fight with Evan Rachel Wood

Shock rocker Marilyn Manson, known for his hit songs and talent, has now finally took a step towards positivity as he decided to drop his lawsuit against ex-fiancé Evan Rachel Wood.

The 55-year-old singer filed the case against the actor, 37, back in 2022 when Wood publicly accused him for abusing her sexually and mentally.

The ugly battle betweeen two of them was in the headline for so long.

Manson and Rachel were going back and forth with the conflict as they were not even trying to settle things down, but now it seems like the legal storm has been finally calmed down with Manson taking a big U turn to end feud.

The settlement decision came after 18 months when judge in Los Angeles dismissed 2022 lawsuits, in which Manson's case was also got abandoned, where he accused hir former lover for making up false claims that he has been abusing her throughout the relationship.

The singer's attorney Howard King revealed in statement: "After four years of fighting a battle where he was able to tell the truth, Brian is pleased to dismiss his still-pending claims and appeal in order to close the door on this chapter of his life."

However, Marilyn Manson has further decided to a bigger person and even agreed to pay nearly $327,000 to cover Evan Rachel Wood's legal payments.