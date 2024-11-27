Taylor Russell sparks dating rumours with Harry Styles after Tiffany outing

Taylor Russell and Harry Styles keep fans guessing about their relationship.

Taylor Russell turned heads in Toronto at the opening of the Tiffany & Co store on Tuesday evening, looking chic in a black oversized wool wrap maxi dress.

The 30-year-old actress paired the stunning dress with opaque tights and sleek patent heels, while accessorizing with two chunky gold necklaces and hoop earrings.

Taylor's appearance at the event comes amid ongoing rumors about her relationship with Harry Styles.

The pair have sparked speculation they are back together after she was spotted near the singer’s Hampstead home back in August.

Although the couple was reported to have split in May after a year of dating, their relationship status remains a topic of intrigue for fans.

Harry has been left "completely devastated" by the recent loss of his One Direction bandmate, Liam Payne, who tragically passed away on October 16 after falling from a hotel balcony in Argentina.

Liam’s funeral took place last Wednesday, where Harry, along with fellow bandmates Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, and Louis Tomlinson, reunited in public for the first time in nine years to pay their respects.

The four singers arrived separately at the church for a poignant farewell to their "brother" Liam, with him dressed in black and arriving in a BMW.

The reunion was a somber one, as the bandmates, who have remained close despite their 2016 split, gathered to honour Liam’s life.

Styles shared an emotional tribute to Liam on Instagram, writing, "I’m truly devastated. I will miss him always. His greatest joy was making other people happy, and it was an honor to be alongside him as he did it."