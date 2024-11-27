Shawn Mendes wraps up 'Friends and Family' tour with special performance

Shawn Mendes concluded his For Friends and Family Only tour at iconic Massey Hall

Shawn Mendes wrapped up his intimate For Friends and Family Only tour with a special performance in his hometown.

On Monday, November 25, the Señorita hitmaker marked a major milestone, performing at the historic Massey Hall in Toronto.

"Man, I’m so happy to be home right now," Mendes, 26, told the crowd long after his surprise appearance onstage in Toronto last summer as a guest of Ed Sheeran, following the cancellation of his world tour in 2022.

"Tonight is a special night for so many reasons," he continued. "This is the last show of the Friends and Family tour, and this is the true ‘friends and family’ show."

"I’m not kidding — probably half of this venue right now is my actual blood family," the Treat You Better singer added with a smile.

He also referenced his recently released fifth studio album, Shawn, which dropped on November 15.

"Tonight is the first night the album has been out, so maybe you guys know it. We’re going to play the album, and I think, just because we’re home, we’re probably going to be a little bit looser. It might get a little messy," Mendes said.

The setlist for the evening remained consistent, featuring songs from Shawn alongside a few fan favorites, which Mendes referred to as "oldies," including Stitches, Nothing Holding Me Back, In My Blood, and It’ll Be Okay.