Khalid hits back at ex’s abuse allegations: ‘very bothering’

Khalid responds to Hugo Almonte's accusations

Khalid is asserting his agency over the rumours spread about him by telling his side of the story.

The 26-year-old singer’s ex-boyfriend Hugo Almonte took to X and made claims about their past relationship.

Almonte outed Khalid publicly who had never explicitly commented upon his gender identity.

Respnding to the buzz on social media, the lovely hitmaker said in a video, “I just wanted to come on here and address some things so we can just leave this all in the past, I know I don’t have to. But I feel like it’s important that I speak my side of the situation.”

“I’ve never done cocaine a day in my life,” Khalid told fans, referring to Almonte’s allegation in a now-deleted post “one of your favorite gay R&B singers” served him pink cocaine.

The Young Dumb & Broke singer then debunked the other claim that he pays for people to be with him, “I’ve never paid anyone to date me. I’ve never paid anybody to be in a relationship with me.”

In the video, Khalid also revealed that he dated Almonte “four to five years ago” and hasn’t talked to him since.

“It’s just a little triggering seeing the few comments — not that it’s this running narrative or anything like that — but it’s triggering seeing the few comments of people painting me as if I’m just some manipulative abuser. It’s just crazy. Regarding the stories of the abuse. It’s triggering.”

The Location singer added that seeing these claims is “frustrating” and therefore he had to address it to leave it behind.

“I’m not gonna run around like I’m unbothered. I never said I was unbothered by anything. This is very bothering.”

He concluded with saying that this should not have happened before his new music coming out and “I don’t need a publicity stunt for attention. It’s not my vibe.”