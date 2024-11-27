Young woman close to Princess Kate shares heartbreaking cancer update

The brave young photographer who shared a heartfelt bond with Princess Kate has shared a deeply emotional update in her fight against cancer.

Liz Hatton, 17, from Harrogate, Yorkshire, is facing the heartbreaking reality of her terminal diagnosis.

As her health continues to decline, her family has made the poignant decision to celebrate Christmas early this weekend.

Despite battling a rare and aggressive form of cancer, she recently achieved a remarkable milestone by hosting her own photography exhibition in London, showcasing her immense talent and passion for the art.

Her mother, Vicky Robayna, shared the family’s decision to create a cherished Christmas memory ahead of time, saying, “We know our time is short now.”

The early Christmas celebrations come just weeks after Liz Hatton's unforgettable meeting with Princess Kate at Windsor Castle, where the two bonded over their shared passion for photography.

Last month, she made headlines when she was invited to photograph a prestigious investiture at Windsor Castle, where she had the opportunity to meet William and Kate.

It was a momentous occasion, marking the first time Princess Kate had been publicly photographed since completing her chemotherapy treatments.

Reflecting on the experience, Liz shared with The Mail: "I didn’t expect anything like this to happen — I didn’t even expect to fulfil any of my original bucket list, let alone something like this."

The meeting, where Liz and the royals spent about 30 minutes chatting about photography, was a dream come true for the young photographer.

Following the heartfelt interaction, Kensington Palace shared, "A pleasure to meet with Liz at Windsor today. A talented young photographer whose creativity and strength has inspired us both."

Sadly, her condition has worsened, with her mother, Vicky Robayna, sharing that she has become "increasingly tired" after her exhibition last week.