'Superman' director James Gunn teases plot of upcoming 2025 film

'Superman' is slated to release on July 11, 2025

Guardians of the Galaxy creator James Gunn has spilled a few insights about the plot of the upcoming Superman film.

CEO DC studios has revealed that the forthcoming film is going to be 'totally different'. He also compared the story to be somewhat like his HBO show Peacemaker.

“Everything's going to be totally different.” Gunn told Movie Zine, “We have something that's relatively serious like Superman and then something that's relatively comedic like ‘Peacemaker’ all in the same universe.”

“[Or] something very adult, like ‘Peacemaker’ [and] something pretty family-friendly like ‘Superman”, explained the 58-year-old filmmaker.

James went on to say that DC Studios just want to tell ‘a bunch of different stories’.

He said in a statement, “They've told stories that were more family-orientated, stories that were more adult-orientated, dark stories, light stories. I think for us, we just want to tell a bunch of different stories.”

The action-adventure is slated to come out in theatres on July 11, 2025. Distributed by Warner Bros. the forthcoming Superman movie is going to feature David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnhan, Milly Alcock, Isabela Merced, Nicholas Hoult and Frank Grillo.