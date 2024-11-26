Eugenie, Beatrice's support likely won't ease Harry and Meghan's troubles

Prince Harrys maintains a good bond with Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice

It has been reported several times that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry maintain a good bond with Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice.

Although the couple shares good terms with them, it is unlikely to be sufficient for them to persuade Netflix to renew their lucrative contract, according to a royal commentator.

In 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex signed a highly lucrative deal with Netflix after stepping down from their roles as senior working royals.

Their first docuseries, Harry & Meghan, became a massive hit, breaking several records on the streaming platform and offering personal insights into their interactions with the Royal Family, including Meghan’s reflections on meeting Queen Elizabeth II for the first time.

However, nearly two years have passed since its release, and the couple has only produced one additional project for Netflix—Heart of the Invictus—which, released in August 2023, failed to match the success of their debut. Their next release, POLO, is set to drop on December 10, but it is not expected to replicate the same level of impact as their first series.

With their contract nearing its end next year, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams expressed concerns on GB News that the Sussexes’ strained relationships with senior members of the royal family could influence Netflix's decision not to renew the deal.

He pointed out that the lack of new, compelling content about Harry and Meghan’s post-royal life might lead to decreased interest, affecting the future of their lucrative partnership with the streaming giant.

Fitzwilliams said: "Consider the position they are actually in, they only get on with Meghan's mother (Doria Ragland), Princess Eugenie and perhaps Princess Beatrice.

"It is a very curious situation and it does not look well if they monetise their royal connections.

He continued: "Harry has got the problem with POLO that it is an elitist sport so it is not likely to do wonders.



"But what they do want is the Netflix contract renewed, whether that is renewed is pivotal for the Sussexes and they do not know at the moment."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did not feature in the official Netflix trailer for POLO.

However, a statement that read: "Executive produced by Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex" did appear in the trailer.