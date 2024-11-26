Lana Del Rey teases 'exciting' year with major update

Lana Del Rey gears up for exciting year ahead

Lana Del Rey is gearing up for an exciting year ahead as she announces another reason for her fans to be happy.

The 39-year-old singer, who recently announced her UK and Ireland Tour, is lifting the lid on her tenth studio album, The Right Person Will Stay, which is slated to release on May 21, 2025.

The Summertime Sadness hitmaker previously tied the knot with alligator tour guide Jeremy Dufrene and is now achieving milestones one at a time.

Lana took to her Instagram to make an official announcement about her forthcoming album alongside a caption that read, “So grateful that my 13 tracks came together with my beautiful work between Luke, Jack, Zach and Drew Erickson amongst others.

“Happy for you to hear a few songs coming up before Stagecoach starting with Henry. Love Always.”

In the social media post, the songstress didn't hesitate to tag frequent collaborator Jack Antonoff, Luke Laird, Drew Erickson, and Caroline “Chuck” Grant.

However, this paves the way for the singer's next album, Lasso, just another one of her country albums that she announced earlier this year during an appearance at Billboard's pre-Grammy event in Los Angeles.

In addition, she is currently gearing up for her highly-anticipated tour, starting June 23 in Cardiff.