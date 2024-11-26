Meghan Markle faces potential embarrassment in new documentary

Meghan Markle moved to the U.S. with their two children, Lilibet and Archie in 2020

Meghan Markle could face embarrassment from some of the content set to be released in an upcoming documentary, according to the filmmaker.

It has been five years since Meghan and Harry stepped down from their roles as senior working royals and moved to the U.S. with their two children, Lilibet and Archie.

For those unaware, Prince Harry's The Lost Prince is set to be released on December 3, promising insights into their personal lives in Montecito.

The award-winning filmmaker Ulrike Grunewald, who is behind the project, travelled to California with a team to gather insights from the neighborhood where Harry and Meghan live with their children."

In an interview with the Express, Ulrike suggested it might make for some uncomfortable viewing for the couple. And she told the publication that working on the documentary helped her understand why the royals were so concerned when Meghan and Harry left their royal roles.

"Harry - The Lost Prince will look into one of the most heartbreaking periods of the Royal Family since the abdication of Edward VIII in 1936," Ulrike said. "The most damaging allegations can only come from within. Revelations that shock the Royal Family only come out of Prince Harry's or Meghan Markle's mouths. I begin to understand the late Queen's verdict that you can't be 'half in and half out.'"

She said the documentary will also scrutinise Meghan's evolving reputation - something that might not sit well with the Duchess.

"She [Meghan] might be embarrassed about the amount of criticism she now gets even in communities that used to back her after the decision to leave the Royal Family as a working member."

Grunewald noted that while many individuals involved with Prince Harry's Invictus Games have questioned Meghan's role and attitude, others remain hopeful about the couple’s potential.

"At the moment it is hard to see any big achievement of their Archewell Foundation, which claims to work for the improvement of communities. But there are still voices who see the high potential of the couple not only for the British monarchy but also for a liberal society."