Queen Camilla's charm offensive wins William’s support, but leaves Harry 'bored'

Queen Camilla has worked tirelessly to build a connection with Prince William, earning his trust and affection, according to royal expert Richard Eden.

On his podcast Reading the Royals, Eden delves into the gradual shift in the relationship between Camilla and William, highlighting their growing bond over the years.

However, Prince Harry’s memoir Spare paints a different picture, claiming that Camilla seemed uninterested in forming a bond with him, while she focused her efforts on winning over William with what he calls a "charm offensive."

Despite his account, their relationship has noticeably improved, with one heartwarming moment from the 2014 Invictus Games, where William and Camilla were seen sharing a laugh.

Now, a decade later, their connection remains strong, particularly after they both faced difficult health challenges involving their loved ones.

Despite The Queen's efforts to build a relationship with Prince Harry, he remained unconvinced.

In his memoir Spare, Harry reveals his lack of emotional connection to his stepmother, recalling, "I have a dim recollection of Camilla being just as calm (or bored) as me," and adding, "Neither of us much fretted about the other's opinion."

He further stated, "She wasn't my mother, and I wasn't her biggest hurdle. I wasn't the Heir. This bit with me was mere formality."

The Duke also shared a deeply personal moment, revealing that he and his brother, Prince William, had "begged" their father, King Charles, not to marry Camilla.

"Willy and I promised Pa that we'd welcome Camilla into the family – the only thing we asked in return was that he'd not marry her," Harry wrote.

He added that the pair cautioned the future king, "A wedding would cause controversy."

Harry claims she’s "someone who married into this institution and has done everything she can to improve her own reputation, her own image, for her own sake."

Reflecting on how his Clarence House bedroom was transformed into her dressing room, Harry admits there was a certain bitterness in the change, confessing, "I tried not to care, but especially the first time I saw it, I cared."

Camilla, on the other hand, has opened up about the challenges of royal life.

Writing for Vogue ahead of her 75th birthday, she acknowledged the intense scrutiny she has faced over the years.

"It's not easy," she said, "I was scrutinised for such a long time, but you just have to find a way to live with it."

With resilience, she concludes, “Nobody likes to be looked at all the time and criticised – but I think in the end I sort of rise above it and get on with it. You've got to get on with life."