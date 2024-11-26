Cher opens up about friendship with Dolly Parton

Cher opened up about her experience of meeting Dolly Patron for the first time

Cher, the goddess of pop, recalled her experience of meeting Dolly Patron and eventually becoming friends in her new book.

The After All crooner admitted having a pre-conceived notion about Dolly Parton when they first met.

In Cher: The Memoir, Part One, she claims during a party at her manager’s place in 1978, the 78-year-old gave a "side eye" to her manager before questioning about the "extraordinary-looking woman with a mass of blond curls."

The Grammy Awards winner was advised by her manager not to make pre-judgements about the Powerful Women singer.

"Don’t make your mind up based on appearance. You’re going to love her. She’s a fabulous country singer. Her name is Dolly Parton,” said the manager.

The Little Man hit maker gushed on her bond with Patron in the book, “He [manager] was right, and she's still my friend to this day."

Cher went on sharing her thoughts on Patron for being “just the woman” to play the embodiment of “good” opposite the Tubes’ “evil” for her new special which was set to air on ABC in April 1978.

In July, 2022, Patron gave a shot out to Cher acknowledging her long-lasting friendship.

She wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “It’s hard to top a friend like @cher!”

Both the pop stars are making headlines since they rose to fame in 70s after making their debuts in the 60s.

Cher’s memoir, Cher: The Memoir, Part One came out on November 19, 2024 which reflected back on memories of her wild childhood days to becoming world’s famous pop star.