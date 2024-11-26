Princess Beatrice’s new plans unveiled after supporting King Charles

Princess Beatrice steps up for King Charles with art support and Royal role.

Princess Beatrice has stepped in for the family at select events, like the Prince of Wales’s garden party earlier this year, insiders insist it’s simply a matter of supporting her family, not a gradual move into royal duties.

According to Hello: "But it's not a phased introduction into royal duties – it's just her supporting the family.

"It comes as Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have forged an agreement to support Prince Andrew in a bid to boost their father's spirits.

Prince Andrew's life has dramatically shifted since stepping away from the public eye in 2019 following his controversial ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

Once filled with royal engagements, high-profile travel, and a packed calendar, his days now seem quieter, with little to occupy his time.

According to royal observers, the one constant in his life has been the Royal Lodge.

The family residence, which he continues to share with his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, has become his sanctuary.

There, the Duke of York finds solace in spending quality time with his daughters and grandchildren, providing him with a sense of stability amidst the chaos.

This month, Beatrice took part in a special engagement at the King’s Foundation, attending the Future Textiles exhibition at the Garrison Chapel in Chelsea.

There, she connected with students from the embroidery program, which is run in partnership with Chanel, and tried her hand at the intricate art form, a skill deeply valued by her uncle, King Charles.

She is also the patron of the Royal Ballet School, showcased her support for the arts and her family's ongoing efforts to preserve traditional craftsmanship.

In addition to her patronages, Beatrice remains one of the King’s Counsellors of State, a role that gives her the authority to deputize for the monarch in his absence, although this responsibility typically falls to the more active members of the royal family.