'The Holiday': Jude Law shares sad news with fans

Jude Law disappoint fans with sad news.

Law revealed to the fans of The Holiday that the iconic Rosehill cottage from the movie is purely fictional.

The actor's revelation came during a BBC Radio interview, where he was asked if the cottage could be rented on Airbnb.

“That cottage doesn’t exist,” Law told them. “Oooh, yeah,” he added as they all shared shocked reactions.

“So the director, she’s a bit of a perfectionist,” he said of Nancy Meyers. “She toured that whole area and didn’t quite find the chocolate box cottage she’s looking for. So she just hired a field and drew it and had someone build it.”

He explained how filming at the cottage worked: “So here’s the funny thing, if you watch it … We were shooting in the winter here. And every time I’d go in that door, we’d cut, and we shot the interiors in L.A. about three months later.”

As Law shared more about the film, the hosts quippingly asked him to stop, saying they couldn't handle the truth.

Law chuckled and replied, "Just burst the bubble. Sorry!"

The film’s famous Rosehill Cottage was inspired by an English Cottage located in United Kingdom.

The movie starred Law alongside Cameron Diaz.