Diddy’s plans for Thanksgiving in prison revealed

Sean Diddy Combs will be celebrating another event behind the bars

Diddy, who has been held at Metropolitan Detention Centre, in Brooklyn since his arrest in September, will be in prison for Thanksgiving too.

The 55-year-old accused rapper will reportedly be served meals from the prison’s Thanksgiving Day menu.

According to the menu obtained by People Magazine, breakfast is served at 6 a.m. and consists of fruit, cereal, and breakfast pastries.

On November 28th, lunch will be served at 11 a.m. and will be based on turkey roast or hot & sour tofu. Additionally traditional sides like mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, cranberry sauce, turkey gravy and dinner rolls will also be available, along with assorted holiday pie.

The outlet reported that the prison offers peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, potato chips, whole wheat bread and fruit for dinnertime, which starts after the 4 p.m. headcount.

The Last Night rapper is currently awaiting trial which is scheduled to start on May 5, according to the ruling of a judge.

Diddy has pleaded not guilty and has been denied bail twice by federal judges. However, in the most recent bail hearing on Friday, a judge declared that the decision for bail will be made during this week.