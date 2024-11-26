Defence Minister Khawaja Asif (Left) and Bushra Bibi, wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder Imran Khan. — Reuters/Screengrab via YouTube/ Geo News

ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has blamed Bushra Bibi, the wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, for failure of ongoing talks between PTI and the government, saying that she "can smell blood and is in no mood to compromise".

"She [Bushra] knows she is close to D-Chowk and has become a leader [...] she will press the advantage she has," the PML-N leader said while speaking on Geo News programme 'Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath'.

He noted that the government had no choice "to use force" against the protesters who were trying to enter Islamabad. "They [PTI] believe they have an advantage and will keep marching on [Islamabad]," he added.

Asif was of the view that the government’s "clear cut" resolve to defend the capital at any cost should be manifested and especially when a foreign dignitary, Belarus President, is visiting the country.

In response to a question, the defence minister said that the former first lady has achieved a "lifetime opportunity" to become a leader and "she will press this advantage".

When asked about the negotiations, he reiterated that the lady, Bushra Bibi, was in "no mood" to compromise" and "power is in her hand and she can feel it".

"Imran knows his wife is controlling the situation," he said, reiterating that the government should demonstrate its resolve as the situation is deteriorating and if they reached D-Chowk and staged a sit-in "it will be a huge setback for the country".

Earlier, sources told Geo News that the first round of talks between the government and the former ruling party ended inconclusively.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi held negotiations with PTI leaders Barrister Gohar Ali Khan and Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif on behalf of the federal government.

They said PTI stood firm on its demand to ensure the immediate release of the PTI founder, who has been behind bars since August last year.

The PTI leaders, insiders said, also rejected the government's offer to hold a sit-in at the Parade Ground or Peshawar Mor in the federal capital.

Supporters of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan's PTI shout slogans as they march towards Islamabad after clearing containers in Hasan Abdal in Punjab province on November 25, 2024. — AFP

The PTI supporters have entered the federal capital on the call of their jailed party founder to gather at D-Chowk in the capital and stay there until their demands are met. The release of jailed ex-premier among other issues is what the party seeks.

Authorities have enforced a security lockdown for the last two days to block the protesters, whom jailed PTI founder Imran Khan has called on to march on parliament for a sit-in demonstration to demand his release, while highways into the city have been barricaded.

The government has used shipping containers to block major roads and streets in Islamabad, most of them patrolled by large contingents of police and paramilitary personnel in riot gear.

The Imran Khan-founded party, in recent months, has marched on the federal capital on multiple occasions which has seen its workers clashing with the law enforcement agencies (LEAs).