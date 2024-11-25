Belarusian minister admires Pakistani handcrafted rickshaw

Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan and Belarusian Energy Minister Alexey Kushnarenko stand beside a handcrafted Pakistani rickshaw at the Pakistan-Belarus Business Forum 2024, discussing its intricate design and cultural significance on November 25 in Islamabad. — APP

Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan showcased a beautifully handcrafted rickshaw at the Pakistan-Belarus Business Forum 2024 which caught the attention of a Belarusian leader.

The three-wheeled vehicle, designed intricately and highlighting local craftsmanship, was admired by Belarusian Energy Minister Alexey Kushnarenko.

In a lighthearted moment after the forum, Minister Kushnarenko explored the rickshaw, sitting inside to appreciate its design and comfort.

Jam Kamal, while sharing the details, highlighted the hard work and artistry behind the vehicle. He also extended an offer to export these iconic rickshaws to Belarus, emphasising their cultural and economic value.

Kushnarenko expressed keen interest in the idea, showing enthusiasm for exploring such unique trade opportunities.

This interaction added a personal and cultural dimension to the event, symbolising the strengthening ties and mutual appreciation between Pakistan and Belarus.

The development comes as Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko, along with his 68-member business delegation, is on a three-day visit to Pakistan with an to bolster bilateral cooperation through a number of agreements in various sectors of economy.

According to a curtain raiser issued by the Foreign Office, the Belarusian president “will hold extensive talks with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and discuss areas of bilateral cooperation and engagement”.

Furthermore, the statement said that several agreements and memorandums of understanding (MoUs) will be signed during the visit.

The high-level delegation includes Belarus' foreign minister, energy minister, minister for justice, minister for transport, minister for natural resources, minister for emergency situations, and chairman of the Military Industry Committee.

Forty-three prominent business personalities of Belarus are also part of the delegation.