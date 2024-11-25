'Coldplay' donates unique item from 'Music Of The Spheres' tour to charity

Coldplay's 'memorabilia' is put up on eBay for a bid starting from £500

UK’s popular band Coldplay has just granted their special item from the 'Music of the Spheres' tour to homeless charity.

The unique piece is a 'drum skin' from their latest music tour which they have voluntarily donated to the Brighton-based charity that goes by the name, ‘Justlife’.

Lead by Chris Martin, the band has donated the drum skin to help raise funds for the annual Big Give Christmas Challenge, which is expected to take place between December 3 to 10.

The rock boy group used the drum during their 2024 Lyon show at Groupama Stadium.

At present, the piece has been listed on eBay for auction on a price of £500, which will continue to run until November 30. The profits from the silent auction will be doubled by Big Give.

Activities coordinator at 'Justlife', Naomi Bedford, thanked Coldplay for the heartwarming gesture in a statement, that read: “We are so grateful to the band for donating a signed drum skin too support our fundraising efforts.

“This is an amazing opportunity for Coldplay fans to get a piece of memorabilia.”

The picture that came out showed the skin having the signatures of band members including Martin’s, Jonny Buckland, Guy Berryman and Will Champion, who also drew an additional doodle.