John Legend serenades Chrissy Teigen with impromptu song

John Legend appeared on the 'The Jennifer Hudson' show and wrote a song for his wife.

John Legend came up with a magical impromptu song for his wife, Chrissy Teigen.

During his appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show on Monday, November 25th, the musician wrote a song on the spot, inspired by a hilarious image of his wife.

The 43-year-old actress suggested the idea, asking, "If I pull up a picture can you make a song to it?"

She went on to explain he had to quickly come up with lyrics about the pictures that were presented to him.

The All of Me hitmaker was then shown a picture of Teigen kissing a fish while standing next to their 8-year-old daughter, Luna Simone, and 6-year-old son, Miles Theodore.

With a cheeky smile on the 45-year-old singer’s face, he sang, "Oh Chrissy, oh why are you kissing a fish-y?"

"Don’t you have a man at home? He’s sitting all alone. Oh, don’t you have a man at home? Leave that fish alone," he hilariously continued.

The crowd seemed to love it as they cheered and clapped for the star.

Jennifer Hudson praised the singer for his incredible talent in immediately coming up with such creative lyrics on any given topic.

"We love that you can make a song about anything," she said.

To which Legend quickly replied, "I’m a songwriter."

He then went on to compare himself to the host’s boyfriend, who goes by the name Common, and said, "I’m not a freestyle like Common is, he’s a real freestyler."