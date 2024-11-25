Prince William clashes with King Charles over surprising Christmas decision

Prince William is absolutely unwilling to face his some “unwanted” guests during Christmas at Sandringham Castle as King Charles seemingly decides to extend invites to certain family members.

The monarch is reportedly planning to have his blended family over, which does not sit right with his heir to the throne son.

Given the tough year Charles has had, especially with his shocking cancer diagnosis, he is planning to extend invites to wife Queen Camilla’s children, Tom Parker and Laura Lopes with their families, per a report by OK! magazine.

However, Prince William has established his stance that he will not set foot in Sandringham if his step-sibling is also in attendance.

According to sources cited by Daily Beast “William doesn’t much like Camilla, despite having made peace with his father’s choices, and is made nervous by Tom’s somewhat louche lifestyle as a Mayfair bon vivant.”

Another insider claimed that it was “best to avoid mentioning Tom around William” adding that the Prince of Wales “hates” his step-brother.

Royal courtiers believe if the blended families were to attend the festive occasion at the Scottish palace, it will be a tricky situation to manage the tensions.

However, it is unlikely the Tom would accept the invite as he admitted to knowing his place in the royal family.

“We are married in, we are not the royal family – I’ve never for one second said that,” he told People Magazine in a past interview. “I find everyone incredibly nice and friendly and we’ve known them all for a long time. It does seem natural.”

He continued, “That’s not to say myself and the children spend running around palaces. I have my own job and the children have school. I haven’t been to Christmas yet for various reasons.”