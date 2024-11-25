Tom Holland, Zendaya share highlights from adventure-packed night out

Tom Holland enjoys drinking experience out in the wild together with Zendaya

Tom Holland gave fans a peek into his casual date night with Zendaya.

The Spider-Man stars enjoyed a fun outing in Boston, where Holland, 28, sipped on his newly launched non-alcoholic beer for the first time in the wild, filling their night out with adventure.

On Sunday, November 24, the 28-year-old actor took to his Instagram Stories, sharing, "Heading out to a bar to have my first Bero in the wild," in the first video, which showed him walking alongside Zendaya, also 28.

In another clip, Holland could be seen enjoying his drink while excitedly calling out, "First one in the wild, baby," with the Dune actress, presumably, capturing the moment from behind the camera.

The Uncharted actor also shared a photo of the Challengers actress sitting at a table with a glass of beer in front of her.

In the snapshot, which he captioned with three red heart eyes emojis, Zendaya flashed a thumbs-up with a wide grin.

The Euphoria actress donned a casual red top, accessorised with a gold chain, and kept her makeup natural while pulling her locks back into a bun.

for the unversed, Holland launched his non-alcoholic beer brand in October, following his decision to stop drinking in January 2022.