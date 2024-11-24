Kristin Chenoweth, Ariana Grande spark buzz over Glinda's secret

Kristin Chenoweth, American actress and singer who is the original Glinda from the musical romance film Wicked, is showering her support on Ariana Grande's recent take on iconic character.

Ariana, who has stepped into Glinda's sparkling shoes for most awaited movie which was released on November 22, recently shared the theory about her character claiming "in the closet."

Kristin happily agreed with Ariana, who took the bubbly and optimistic role of Good Witch from Wicked, who was said to be "hiding a part of herself.”

The 56-year-old actress, who was first starred as Glinda Broadway back in 2003, revealed that she always felt like that the character have feelings for Elphaba that was more than just friendship.

While replying to the 7 ring singer's remark, the actress shared her comment on E! News' Instagram post saying: "I thought so too way back when…."

The Thank U, Next hitmaker talked about her co-star Cynthia Erivo who portrayed Elpha in the thrilling movie, and shared her thoughts on the relationship they have.

Ariana and Cynthia also discussed the most 'unbreakable bond' between Glinda and Elphaba from the movie Wicked, to which some people take their relationship as romantic way, recognizing the deep “true love.”