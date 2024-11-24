Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 2018 Royal Tour shaped their public image

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s 2018 royal tour of Australia, which took place shortly after their marriage and the announcement of Meghan’s pregnancy, has been described as the pivotal moment that "broke" them.

Despite the trip being hailed as a huge success, with Meghan gaining widespread popularity, the couple reportedly returned to the UK feeling disappointed by the lack of praise they had expected.

According to royal editor Russell Myers, this tour, which seemed like a triumph at the time, was one of the key factors that ultimately led to their decision to step down from royal duties.

Meghan and Harry themselves reflected on the impact of the tour in their 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, with Harry stating, "It really changed after the Australia tour, after our South Pacific tour."

He shared, "My grandmother has been amazing throughout, and my father, my brother, Kate, and the rest of the family were incredibly welcoming."

Within just a year and a half of that trip, the couple made the decision to step back from their royal duties, ultimately relocating to the United States with their son, Prince Archie, who was then under a year old.