Harry Styles new look sparks speculation of hairline transplant

Harry Styles curly hair in 2010 made his fans swoon over him.

Harry Styles has found himself under speculation after fans noticed a change in his appearance.

The former One Direction band member was famous for his curly hair when the band was formed.

Now, fans are wondering whether the heartthrob has undergone a hair transplant.

Pictures of the 30-year-old singer from 2010 have resurfaced, showing him with a full head of thick, luscious curls.

However, as time passed and he grew older, fans noticed his hairline was moving in a different direction and highlighted a widow’s peak.

Recently, the As It Was singer was spotted at Fashion events with Anna Wintour and Salma Hayek, and his hairline appeared to have significantly improved.

According to Dr Zayn Khalid, who is a cosmetic doctor from Mayfair, London, Harry has grown his hair out but it looks different to what it previously looked like before.

"In previous pictures, he had a significant frontotemporal recession, but now it isn’t as bad as it used to be."

He explained that it used to be notably bad before and now there has been a sudden change to his style.

"So if he hasn’t had a transplant, he has had some form of hair-loss medication, because his hairline is significantly better," the cosmetic expert claimed.