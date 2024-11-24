Meghan's bold move paved way for Beatrice’s husband to break tradition

The Duke of York's daughter, Princess Beatrice, and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi were married on July 17, 2020.
Since their marriage, the couple has often been spotted at major royal events together. Although they are not working royals, their presence has been noted at key royal celebrations, including the traditional royal Christmas at Sandringham.
Interestingly, in 2019, before they were married, Edoardo attended the Sandringham Christmas celebrations—a break from tradition, as this event is typically reserved for members of the royal family.
This was not the first instance of such an exception; in 2017, Prince Harry invited his bride-to-be, Meghan Markle, to join the three-day Norfolk festivities.
On the other hand, Princess of Wales and Mike Tindall had to wait until they were married to their respective partners, Prince William and Zara Tindall, before participating in such events.
For context, Princess Beatrice is the eldest daughter of Prince Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson. The couple's baby, who will not hold an HRH title, will be 11th in line to the throne.
Beatrice is now expecting her second child with Edoardo.
Bebe Winans remembers his late musician friend Whitney Houston in a candid interview
Prince Harry reveals key moment that led to his and Meghan’s Royal exit
Timothee Chalamet signs on for new role with twist
Adam Scott was a big fan of the show before accepting to audition for 'Parks and Rec'
Brad Pitt stuns fans with dramatic 'Formula 1' movie scene at Las Vegas Grand Prix
Brad Pitt is considering reaching out to former partner, Angelina Jolie for the sake of his children