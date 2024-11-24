Meghan's bold move paved way for Beatrice’s husband to break tradition

The Duke of York's daughter, Princess Beatrice, and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi were married on July 17, 2020.



Since their marriage, the couple has often been spotted at major royal events together. Although they are not working royals, their presence has been noted at key royal celebrations, including the traditional royal Christmas at Sandringham.



Interestingly, in 2019, before they were married, Edoardo attended the Sandringham Christmas celebrations—a break from tradition, as this event is typically reserved for members of the royal family.

This was not the first instance of such an exception; in 2017, Prince Harry invited his bride-to-be, Meghan Markle, to join the three-day Norfolk festivities.

On the other hand, Princess of Wales and Mike Tindall had to wait until they were married to their respective partners, Prince William and Zara Tindall, before participating in such events.

For context, Princess Beatrice is the eldest daughter of Prince Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson. The couple's baby, who will not hold an HRH title, will be 11th in line to the throne.

Beatrice is now expecting her second child with Edoardo.

