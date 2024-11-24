Sarah Ferguson close to cutting ties with Prince Andrew: ‘Becoming a strain’

Sarah Ferguson makes final decision on association with Prince Andrew

Prince Andrew appears to be driving everyone away with his selfish behaviour and it appears there’s only so much support ex-wife Sarah Ferguson can give him.

Andrew is currently figuring out his finances to keep brother King Charles taking away his 30-room mansion, Royal Lodge, as the feud between the siblings grows.

According to insiders, Andrew is heavily relying on the support from Fergie, especially when it comes to his business but her health is beginning to take a toll.

“While Sarah and the girls are sympathetic to a point, they also have their own lives to manage,” a Palace source told InTouch Weekly.

The insider added that while Fergie and Andrew’s daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, are trying to navigate their father’s PR nightmare, it has “become a strain.”

constantly leaning on Sarah and their daughters for emotional support,” the palace insider says. “He’s become increasingly clingy, reaching out to them every chance he gets, almost as if they’re his only lifeline.”

Andrew, who was stripped off of his royal titles and patronages following his alleged sexual assault case of a minor and friendship with paedophile Jeffery Epstein, provided proof of “legitimate” annual income of £3 million which has secured his stay in the Lodge for now.

However, the disgraced royal is still considered the black sheep of the royals. The insider shared that “being associated” with Andrew is now “complicating” things for Fergie.

“His reputation as the family’s black sheep makes [Sarah’s] connection to him a sensitive issue, and it’s starting to reflect poorly on her as well.”

The insider continued, “She bears the brunt of it. He unloads every frustration on her and constantly asks for advice, and even requests her help in connecting him with people who could assist him with his business pursuits.”

Meanwhile, Sarah, who is currently battling cancer herself, has her own challenges as she deals with “ongoing health issues and an already packed schedule.”

“Yet Andrew doesn’t seem aware of the toll his constant needs are taking on her, he’s too wrapped up in himself to think of anyone else.”

It is possible that if Fergie reaches her breaking point given Andrew’s continued antics, she may consider ditching him as well.