King Charles sets powerful example for Queen Camilla amid cancer battle

King Charles supports Camilla during tough times despite his cancer battle

King Charles received praise for showing up at key royal events despite his struggles with cancer treatment.

A renowned royal commentator believes the monarch set a strong example for his wife Queen Camilla with this determination and resilience despite serious medical issues.

For the unversed, the King announced his cancer diagnosis in February 2024. However, he gradually returned to his duties and "doesn't stop" since then.

On the other hand, Camilla, who recently caught a chest infection, stepped back from her royal engagements.

In conversation with GB, Ingrid Seward said, "King Charles is very keen to make up for lost time. He's done very little travelling this year because of his cancer scare but they're very strong."

The royal expert added, "These Windsor men, they absolutely can outrun anyone and people that come into the family, for example Camilla finds it hard to keep."

Ingrid heaped praise on the monarch's strength as she appeared in high spirits at key events in recent times.

"He's 76 and he's got cancer. We don't quite know what sort of cancer, but he is doing all these things and Camilla has a chest infection and she's laid absolutely flat. So it just gives you an idea of the energy of the Windsors," the royal biographer stated.