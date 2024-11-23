'Ailing' Bushra won't participate in PTI's final showdown: spokesperson

An undated image of former first lady and wife of PTI founder Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi. — X/@PTIOfficial

A spokesperson of the incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi, Mashal Yousafzai, said on Saturday that the former first lady would not be able to attend the party's much-hyped protest on Sunday (today) due to ill health.

The statement from Bushra's spokesperson came on the eve of former ruling party' much-hyped "decisive" anti-government protest in Islamabad.

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan also confirmed that the former first lady would not participate in the PTI demonstration due to ill health. He made the statement while speaking on the Geo News programme "Naya Pakistan".

Bushra has recently faced a strong reaction from government officials for her recent video message wherein she accused Saudi Arabia of playing a role in Khan’s ouster as premier.

In a video message shared on PTI’s official X handle, Bushra alleged that Saudi officials had expressed displeasure over ex-prime minister Khan’s "barefooted" visit to Madina. She had also urged PTI supporters to join much-hyped protest on November 24 in Islamabad.

However, Imran rebuffed the government’s impression, saying that he has "excellent relations" with Saudi Arabia.

Sources closer to the former ruling party told Geo News that the former first lady had been busy participating in political activities since November 1 and also held meetings with the PTI leaders regarding preparations for the November 24 demonstration.

They also revealed that the incarcerated PTI founder had sent a message to Bushra to stay out of political matters after her statement backfired at a crucial time when his party was mounting pressure on the government for his release.

Following her statement that stirred a controversy, cases were registered against Bushra, under the Telegraph Act of 1885 a day ago. The FIRs were lodged in Dera Ghazi Khan and other cities, accusing her of inciting hatred through her video statement, The News reported.

According to the police, legal proceedings were underway under Section 126 of the Telegraph Act and other relevant laws.

A case of cybercrime offence was also under consideration that would be taken up by the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) Cybercrime Wing within a day, it added.