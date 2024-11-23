Meghan Markle's 'dumb' act leaves Prince Harry embarrassed

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped down as senior royals in January 2020

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made headlines when they tied the knot in a fairytale wedding on May 19, 2018.

Since then, their personal and professional lives have been a constant topic of discussion, from stepping down as working royals to making bombshell claims about members of the royal family on various occasions.

One moment that offered royal fans a never-before-seen insight into their love story was when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex released their documentary series on Netflix.

A specific scene from the series sparked significant controversy at the time of its release, as Meghan described her very first meeting with the late Queen Elizabeth II, Harry's grandmother.

In the scene, Meghan shared her emotions about meeting the beloved monarch and realising that she would have to learn how to curtsy as part of royal protocol.

She explained that she was unaware the introduction would happen until moments beforehand, stating, “I remember we were in the car driving up, and he’s like, ‘You know how to curtsy, right?’ And I just thought it was a joke.”

Meghan described the pressure to get the curtsy right, calling the experience “so intense.” Harry also acknowledged the situation, admitting it was “weird” to explain royal customs to Meghan, adding, “Especially to an American. Like, that’s weird.”

However, royal commentator Kinsey Schofield shared a different perspective on the moment.

According to The Express, Schofield suggested that Meghan appeared to be “playing dumb” during the interaction and pointed out that Harry’s expression during her exaggerated impression of the curtsy “says it all.”