BTS' Jin weighs in on BLACKPINK's Rosé, Bruno Mars’ hit 'APT'

BLACKPINK' Rose and Bruno Mars have been making waves with 'APT'

BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Bruno Mars have made their way into Jin’s playlist with their recent collaboration, APT.

On Friday, November 22, the BTS star, who recently dropped his debut solo album Happy, appeared on Spotify’s YouTube show, where he was asked to share some of the songs he’s been enjoying lately.

Without hesitation, he quickly named APT, the song released on October 18 by BLACKPINK member and the Talking to the Moon hitmaker.

APT has become an instant fan favourite thanks to its infectious beats. The track has been widely loved, not only by K-pop fans but also by celebrities around the world who have been dancing to its catchy rhythms, and Jin is no exception.

Not only did the eldest BTS member named APT as one of his favourites, but he also couldn’t resist singing two verses from the global hit during the show.

As for his work front, Jin, 31, has been making waves with his debut solo album, which was released on November 15.

The six-track album features the pre-released song I’ll Be There, while the title track Running Wild has garnered attention across various platforms.

"It’s a song with a bright and warm message, saying, 'Let’s breathlessly keep running towards hope,'" Jin described Running Wild, whose music video was also released on the same day as the album.