Jennifer Aniston, Angelina Jolie's tiff reignites amid 'Maria' Oscar buzz

Angelina Jolie, Jennifer Aniston already have decades-long feud involving Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Aniston’s prolonged feud seem to have reignited amid Maria Oscar buzz.

The two already have had an edgy past involving their ex-husband, Brad Pitt. However, Aniston has reportedly reconciled with Pitt maintaining a good relationship, 'free of awkwardness'.

But she couldn’t find a way to ease her tense relations with Jolie as she believes that she and Brad were victims of the Humanitarian's schemes.

“Jennifer feels like she and Brad were victims of Angie’s calculated moves”, an insider revealed.

Amid the Academy bells, the Friends star is supposedly having a hard time rallying support to The Tourist actress. Jolie’s success has reportedly intensified the situation.

The 49-year-old actress' portrayal in Maria has positioned her as the leading lady for the Oscars which has resulted in reigniting the frustrations of Murder Mystery actress.

However, the Maleficent star has yet not commented on the buzz, but it had already bought in light, their years-old rivalry, reported Brigada.

Fans have also reacted over the drama. They have a mix point of view. One of the social media users say: “Jennifer deserved better back then, and she deserves better now. Angelina can keep her Oscar buzz.”

Meanwhile, another added: “Can we please leave 2004 in the past? Both women are thriving - move on already!”