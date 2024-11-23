Liam Payne's ex speaks out on One Direction member's 'hidden' struggle

Liam Payne's ex gets candid about his struggles prior to death

Liam Payne’s former girlfriend is finally breaking her silence after the singer was laid to rest earlier this week.

The former One Direction member’s ex Danielle Peazer, who dated Liam Payne from 2010 to 2013, previously paid homage to her late boyfriend, just over a month following his tragic death.

The 36-year-old dancer took to her Instagram Stories to express her grief over the singer who tragically plunged to death from the third-floor balcony of his hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Sharing a message of hope for her fans and anyone struggling, she wrote across the cryptic post, "I'm also very aware that over the past few weeks or so I've posted the least amount I ever have in my entire online career. Yet I've had the most eyes on everything I'm doing or saying.

"Thank you for being patient with me whilst I take a minute for myself. I'm grateful for all the love sent my way and am making the most of this quality time with my baby girl and the rest of my family. Also, for anyone who needs to hear it and is struggling with something within...Everything is just a phase."

In addition, the Mirror claimed that Danielle took a brief hiatus from social media in order to remember Liam, shortly after his death.

She didn’t hesitate to share a heartbreaking message at the time as she wrote in the caption, "Whilst we all take the time to navigate in a world without Liam, it's important to remember that while he was adored by millions as a world famous musician for the last decade, he was also someone's son and brother for more than 30 years, a friend to so many and more recently an uncle."

For the unversed, Liam and Danielle broke things off after the dancer found love with former Capital FM DJ Sonny Jay.