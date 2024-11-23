Diddy's lawyers suggest NEW proposal while pleading bail for fourth-time

Sean Diddy's bail is rejected by US District Judge Arun Subramanian

Sean Diddy Combs, who have been charged for serious allegations, has been heading for a fourth-time bail request which is expected to be rejected.

On November 22, the rapper’s attorneys came up with a new proposal amid the court hearing that suggested Diddy to be detained at his house located on the Star Island in Florida.

As per the US Weekly, Arun Subramanian, US District Judge has rejected the plan while saying, “That is not going to work.”

The team working for the bail of the 55-year-old artist than outlined some alternative ideas requesting for the singer to be placed under house arrest at the Upper East Side apartment under the surveillance of security along with two guards in the property looking out 24/7.

They also asked for two additional security personnel positioned outside the three-bedroom property.

According to the lawyers, this arrangement would be ‘more restrictive’ than his current location .i.e. the Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center.

Combs’ is not being granted bail. This is the fourth time the request has been made by the lawyers. The final decision is expected to be made in the coming week.

At present, Sean Diddy Combs’ is residing a New York jail until his trial on s** trafficking and racketeering charges.