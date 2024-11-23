Kanye West accused of choking 'America's Next Top Model' former contestant

Kanye West is facing allegations of assault and choking in a new federal lawsuit filed by a former model.

According to Daily Mail, on November 23, the former contestant of America’s Next Top Model, Jennifer An, claimed that the Yeezy founder sexually assaulted her during a music video shoot in 2010.

The former model alleged that Kanye selected her from a lineup of models, saying, "Give me the Asian girl."

She claimed that during the shoot, Kanye forcefully inserted his fingers into her mouth while trying to choke her, saying, "This is art. This is f***ing art. I am like Picasso."

As per the mentioned details, Jennifer dubbed the incident 'pornographic gagging' rather than a music video shoot.

For the unversed, Jennifer, Kanye and singer La Roux have worked together in a music video for the song In For the Kill.

Reportedly, neither Kanye nor Jennifer appeared in the final cut of the music video.

These allegations of Jennifer came after three former staffers of Kanye filed similar cases against him.

As reported by TMZ magazine, Lauren Pisciotta, Benjamin Deshon Provo, and Murphy Aficionado accused Kanye of harassment during their respective employment period.

Kanye has not publicly commented on any lawsuit as he is currently enjoying quality time with his wife, Bianca Censori, in Tokyo.