Cher blasts ‘Mask’ director in new memoir

Cher channels hate for 'Mask' director

Cher seems to “dislike” her Mask director a lot.

The diva opened up about her experiences in Hollywood during an interview with The Times while promoting her new memoir, Cher: The Memoir Part 1.

Reflecting on her Oscar-winning film career, the legendary star candidly shared her thoughts about her time working with certain directors.

“There are only two directors I didn’t like: Peter Bogdanovich and the guy from The Muppets,” Cher revealed.

She collaborated with Bogdanovich on the 1985 film Mask, a performance that earned her the Best Actress award at the Cannes Film Festival.

By the “guy from The Muppets”, she referred to Frank Oz, who directed her in the 1990 movie Mermaids.

Cher’s memoir provides a deeper look at her remarkable career and the challenges she faced in the entertainment industry.

“I actually got the guy from The Muppets fired,” Cher recalled.

“I said, either you’re going or I’m going, which is a shame because he’s a really good director, but he had a thing about me. He would go, ‘At least my wife loves me!’”

But Cher mainly faced challenges while working with Peter Bogdanovich on the 1985 film Mask.

“He was an a–hole,” the actress told The Times about Bogdanovich.

“He was not nice to the girls in the film and he was so fucking arrogant. I really, really disliked him.”

The songstress also recounted one day on set, when Bogdanovich “comes in and says, ‘Cher, where do you think we should film this scene?’ And I say, ‘Well, the kitchen is working pretty well, why don’t we do that again?’ The next morning he arrives on set eating an egg sandwich and starts screaming that he’s not going to let me direct this film; I’m a nobody; he can cut me out at any moment. Oh yeah, he was a pig.”

Bogdanovich, who passed away in January 2022, also had described Cher as “difficult to work with” previously during an interview. He also claimed, “She didn’t trust anybody, especially men.”

However, Cher wants everyone to believe otherwise.

“Ask everybody: I’m really easy to work with,” Cher claimed.

“I’m not arbitrary in the things I say, because it’s right to do what the director wants until you need to speak up. Meryl says that if the director wants you to do something you don’t like, you say: ‘Yes, yes, yes, I’ll do it that way.’ Then you do it your way and they don’t even notice. I’ve worked with Bob Altman, Mike Nichols, Norman Jewison… Really great directors whom I respect.”

“I know when to listen,” she said.