Lily-Rose Depp reveals not caring about critics, praises parents

Lily-Rose Depp on handling nepotism criticism

Lily-Rose Depp knows how to deal with criticism, thanks to her parents, actor Johnny Depp and singer Vanessa Paradis.

Lily-Rose, recently opened up to Vanity Fair about facing criticism over nepotism. The 25-year-old actress shared her perspective on dealing with such remarks while carving out her own path in the entertainment industry.

“I love acting. If people still want to talk s--- or see me in a certain way, then that’s not my problem. I’ve had to grow into that feeling as well,” Lily-Rose said.

Reflecting on her parents, Johnny, 61, and Paradis, 51, she added, “They are these incredible artists and I have grown up with that. Respecting them both so much and what they do, and trying to find my own identity in this world, has been interesting when everybody’s thinking that you’re here for the wrong reasons or that you don’t deserve to be here.”

The actress has seemed to learn to adopt a practical mindset about criticism.

“You either can sit there and cry about it and be like, ‘This isn't fair!’ or you can be like, ‘Okay, I’m just going to work really, really hard and do the best that I can,’” she explained.

The actress, who is also the sister of 22-year-old Jack, is no stranger to the screen. She has appeared in films such as Yoga Hosers (2016), Planetarium (2016), and Silent Night (2021), along with her lead role in HBO's 2023 series The Idol.