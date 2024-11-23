Kendrick Lamar unleashes secret new album 'GNX'

The surprise album comes ahead of K. Dot’s upcoming Super Bowl 2025 Halftime show performance

K. Dot sure knows how to make waves in the music world.

The 37-year-old rapper dropped GNX, his first album in two years, completely unannounced on Friday, Nov. 22. Featuring 12 tracks, the surprise release sent fans into a frenzy, marking the return of one of hip-hop’s most revered voices.

Hours before the album’s release, the 17-time Grammy winner teased the project with a cryptic one-minute video for the title track. The eerie clip shows him stepping out of a car in a shadowy garage before rapping by another car’s headlights. The visual ends with the artist crouching on a piano in a dimly lit hallway, setting the tone for what promises to be a bold, introspective record.

Kendrick's sixth studio album, GNX follows the success of 2022’s Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers and caps a year in which Lamar reigned supreme. His summer feud with Drake produced the chart-topping diss track Not Like Us, which hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and racked up five Grammy nominations.

As fans dive into GNX, speculation is already swirling about what this project means for Lamar’s upcoming Super Bowl Halftime Show performance.