PM Shehbaz constitutes committee to 'resolve issues' with PPP

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has constituted a committee to resolve the issues between Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) days after party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed dissatisfaction with the incumbent government.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the committee comprises Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar, and Minister for Economic Affairs Ahmad Khan Cheema.

Other members include Minister of State for Overseas Pakistanis Engineer Amir Muqam, Prime Minister’s Adviser Rana Sanaullah, Speaker of the Punjab Assembly Malik Ahmad Khan, Senior Punjab Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Jaffer Khan Mandokhel, and Bashir Ahmed Memon.

The prime minister has tasked the committee with the responsibility of "political cooperation and resolving issues after detailed consultations with the ally."

The committee will engage in discussions with the members designated by the Bilawal-led party to determine the future course of action, the statement added.

After the February 8 general elections, the PPP formed a government in Sindh and announced its support for PML-N in the formation of the government in Centre and Punjab but refused to accept the ministries.

Earlier this month, the PPP chairman expressed dissatisfaction with the federal government’s policies and governance style, alleging that PML-N was violating its agreement with his party.

Speaking to journalists, Bilawal voiced concerns over the lack of respect shown to his party and complained about the questionable politics being practised by their federal allies. He also expressed disappointment over the Centre’s persistent discrimination against Sindh, terming it a matter of grave concern for his party.

He said that as an ally the PPP supported the federal government morally and expected the latter to keep their end of the bargain as per the agreed terms.

Though Bilawal's outburst made headlines yet there is no threat to the regime, The News reported. All key PPP leaders know that despite their complaints against the PML-N, the party will not withdraw its support for the Shehbaz-led government, it added.

The PPP had recently set up a negotiation committee to resolve its differences with the federal government. The negotiating team includes senior leaders Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Naveed Qamar, Sherry Rehman, and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti and Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider are also part of the committee, which is tasked with presenting its findings to the CEC next month.