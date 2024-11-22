Miley Cyrus found her soulmate in boyfriend Maxx Morando

Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando met on a blind date and felt an instant connection.

Miley Cyrus is totally in love with her perfect match, Maxx Morando.

A source told People, the 31-year-old is having the time of her life with current boyfriend.

They further shared that the two were totally 'in sync' with each other, even after four years of staying together.

"He calms her down. She thrives with him," the insider said.

"She finds him talented and inspiring and they have a lot of fun together."

The lovebirds met on a blind date in 2021, which initiated their romantic relationship.

A second source close to the couple labelled their relationship healthy as they shared how happy the Flowers hit-singer was with her 26-year-old partner.

"She’s super happy and grounded with her boyfriend. It’s a healthy, good relationship," they expressed.

The source further shared that even though the pair would occasionally go out for date nights, they mostly like to spend a low-key night indoors.

Miley told Harper’s BAZAAR that Maxx, due to his younger age, see’s the world and life with a different perspective.

"He grew up with a laptop. I had a desktop computer that I shared with my brothers and sisters," she said.

However, the Disney alum did acknowledge that even with their differences, they’re still pretty similar as she said they both "don’t take life too seriously."



